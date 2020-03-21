LETTER: Let’s pull together during this time of crisis

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In regard to the ever-evolving information on the coronavirus, let’s try and keep our heads. Go to a neighbor’s house if you know they might need help shopping, especially if they are older. Please be courteous to the employees working at the stores. It’s not their fault if something you want is not available.

Be thoughtful of all the other people who are in the same predicament as you. If there’s only two packs of toilet paper or paper towels, take one and leave the other for someone else. It’s not just about you. Let’s think about our neighbors.