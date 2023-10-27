LETTER: Let’s put a spotlight on evil

Friends and relatives of Ilai Bar Sade mourn during his funeral at the military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Bar Sade was killed after Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns. Israel's vaunted military and intelligence apparatus was caught completely off guard, bringing heavy battles to its streets for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

As I watch the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas protests in our cities and college campuses, I remain astounded and sickened by the level of ignorance on display. In more than one media interview of the protesters, when the question of support of Hamas/Palestine was posed despite evidence of unimaginable brutality not seen since Nazi Germany, the response was, “I don’t believe it. I haven’t seen it.” The answer seems simple: Show it.

I see where Israel is showing journalists the body-cam Hamas footage of beheading babies and burning people alive. It is described as “stomach turning.” Yet the various networks refuse to show this on TV, as it is “too graphic.” Really? In light of today’s standards?

If this country is to survive the evil of the progressive left, which disguises its agenda in darkness and deceit, the clear remedy is its exposure. I have no doubt that showing an actual abortion, in its gruesome nature, would evaporate support for the procedure, just as showing the atrocities committed by Hamas would evaporate its support.

We no longer have the luxury of the moral high ground when it is used against us, in this case in the form of Hamas propaganda and the media’s unwillingness to show the graphic nature of its evil.