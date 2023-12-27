LETTER: Let’s put the Biden economy in context
A comprehensive analysis would reveal it’s not so bad.
I’m writing to address claims that attribute inflation and economic challenges solely to Bidenomics. It’s crucial to consider the broader context.
The Biden administration adeptly navigated post-pandemic challenges, preventing a recession. Global comparisons show U.S. inflation is relatively favorable given the shared economic challenges. The assertion that inflation is the highest in 40 years requires context. Supply-demand imbalances, exacerbated by the pandemic, play a significant role.
Additionally, President Joe Biden inherited a weakened economy, requiring policies to stimulate recovery. It’s essential to recognize the circumstances left by the previous administration.
While criticisms are valid, a comprehensive analysis supports Mr. Biden’s efforts to avoid recession, manage global challenges and foster recovery.