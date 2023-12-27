44°F
Letters

LETTER: Let’s put the Biden economy in context

Tim Cox Henderson
December 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

I’m writing to address claims that attribute inflation and economic challenges solely to Bidenomics. It’s crucial to consider the broader context.

The Biden administration adeptly navigated post-pandemic challenges, preventing a recession. Global comparisons show U.S. inflation is relatively favorable given the shared economic challenges. The assertion that inflation is the highest in 40 years requires context. Supply-demand imbalances, exacerbated by the pandemic, play a significant role.

Additionally, President Joe Biden inherited a weakened economy, requiring policies to stimulate recovery. It’s essential to recognize the circumstances left by the previous administration.

While criticisms are valid, a comprehensive analysis supports Mr. Biden’s efforts to avoid recession, manage global challenges and foster recovery.

