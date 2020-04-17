70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Let’s rething the library closure order in Nevada

Marnie Wagner Las Vegas
April 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I think it’s time to rethink the library closures. If gun stores, marijuana dispensaries and food retailers are open, I say open libraries, as those of us who are home alone and don’t have equipment to read electronically would be greatly helped. Not only books but DVDs are greatly missed.

When I go to the library, I normally use self check-in, get my next books from the shelves and use self check-out. I don’t need to interact with anyone. I don’t believe that getting these items is any more dangerous than picking up grocery items from store shelves. And it would certainly help us get through some lonely days.

MOST READ
1
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
2
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
3
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
4
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
5
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST