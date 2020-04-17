LETTER: Let’s rethink the library closure order in Nevada

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I think it’s time to rethink the library closures. If gun stores, marijuana dispensaries and food retailers are open, I say open libraries, as those of us who are home alone and don’t have equipment to read electronically would be greatly helped. Not only books but DVDs are greatly missed.

When I go to the library, I normally use self check-in, get my next books from the shelves and use self check-out. I don’t need to interact with anyone. I don’t believe that getting these items is any more dangerous than picking up grocery items from store shelves. And it would certainly help us get through some lonely days.