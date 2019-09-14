82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Let’s stop being so preoccupied with President Donald Trump

Mary Weintraub Las Vegas
September 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Lloyd St. James’ Wednesday letter “Trump lies”: When are people going to find another gripe and leave President Donald Trump alone? They don’t seem to see that Congress is doing nothing and getting paid by taxpayers. Why isn’t that a bone of contention? Personally, I resent lawmakers for accepting a nice salary for doing nothing for the American people.

All the criticism is geared toward Mr. Trump, regardless of how mundane the subject may be. Do people have nothing better to do than nitpick every comment President Trump makes? How boring is that? If you don’t like what he says or does, ignore it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
LETTER: Global warming is a sham
Glade Barlow Las Vegas

The Review-Journal’s temperature “snapshot’ for September revealed interesting temperature records.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
LETTER: Bernie Sanders, prisoners and free stuff
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democratic presidential hopefuls are promising to reduce our prison population by half.