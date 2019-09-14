LETTER: Let’s stop being so preoccupied with President Donald Trump

Do people have nothing better to do than nit-pick every comment he makes?

In response to Lloyd St. James’ Wednesday letter “Trump lies”: When are people going to find another gripe and leave President Donald Trump alone? They don’t seem to see that Congress is doing nothing and getting paid by taxpayers. Why isn’t that a bone of contention? Personally, I resent lawmakers for accepting a nice salary for doing nothing for the American people.

All the criticism is geared toward Mr. Trump, regardless of how mundane the subject may be. Do people have nothing better to do than nitpick every comment President Trump makes? How boring is that? If you don’t like what he says or does, ignore it.