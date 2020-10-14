LETTER: Let’s stop changing the clocks

Steve Chapman’s Monday column on daylight saving time was right on the money. Why does the state continue to end daylight saving time every year? It serves no purpose other than aggravating people, losing an hour, changing clocks and having the sun set at 4:30 p.m.

I hope the Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by two Florida senators, will gain traction so that daylight saving time will be made permanent in every state. And I hope our state Legislature will strongly consider ending the “changing of the clocks” every year.