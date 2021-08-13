93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated

Sherry Hobbs Henderson
August 12, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

In her Saturday letter to the editor, Annette Gallagher writes that “some people cannot take the vaccine for moral, ethical or religious reasons.” What is immoral or unethical about getting vaccinated against a virulent disease?

She goes on to say, “We are not hurting the economy or those who are vaccinated or vulnerable.” Again, this is untrue. Those who cannot be vaccinated due to allergies or medical reasons are certainly put at great risk by those who chose to go unvaccinated. And the economy continues to suffer because we can’t end this pandemic until a majority of people are vaccinated.

Ms. Gallagher also “disagrees totally” with a vaccine mandate because “we still live in a free society.” Yes we do. And even with a mandate you are free not to be vaccinated. You just can’t go to restaurants, movie theaters or other events. It’s totally your choice to stay home.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
2
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
3
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
4
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
5
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: CDC again makes landlords the scapegoats
Robert Raider Henderson

Now that the CDC has used its questionable power to extend its eviction ban, how about a ban on property taxes for the suffering landlords?

AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
LETTER: Shaming the unvaccinated won’t work
Annette Gallagher Las Vegas

If the vaccinations and masks are so effective, why are there so many ”breakthrough“ cases being reported?