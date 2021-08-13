LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

In her Saturday letter to the editor, Annette Gallagher writes that “some people cannot take the vaccine for moral, ethical or religious reasons.” What is immoral or unethical about getting vaccinated against a virulent disease?

She goes on to say, “We are not hurting the economy or those who are vaccinated or vulnerable.” Again, this is untrue. Those who cannot be vaccinated due to allergies or medical reasons are certainly put at great risk by those who chose to go unvaccinated. And the economy continues to suffer because we can’t end this pandemic until a majority of people are vaccinated.

Ms. Gallagher also “disagrees totally” with a vaccine mandate because “we still live in a free society.” Yes we do. And even with a mandate you are free not to be vaccinated. You just can’t go to restaurants, movie theaters or other events. It’s totally your choice to stay home.