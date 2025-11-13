LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden

It’s the current president we should be concerned about.

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

Sadly, I am forced to agree with her about Mr. Biden’s decline and the (so-called) cover-up. But we are watching another decline in real time. Donald Trump’s decline is far more dangerous to America and the world.

Unlike Mr. Biden, Mr. Trump was/is unable to process the information necessary to surround himself with advisers capable of helping him run this nation. Mr. Trump’s preferences for political hacks, the mentally unstable and, quite frankly, ineptitude on a monumental scale is the stuff of which legends are made.

I would suggest Ms. Saunders concern herself with America’s race to the bottom under Mr. Trump. There is nothing humorous about America electing leaders suffering mental decline.