Letters

LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden

Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump
November 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

Sadly, I am forced to agree with her about Mr. Biden’s decline and the (so-called) cover-up. But we are watching another decline in real time. Donald Trump’s decline is far more dangerous to America and the world.

Unlike Mr. Biden, Mr. Trump was/is unable to process the information necessary to surround himself with advisers capable of helping him run this nation. Mr. Trump’s preferences for political hacks, the mentally unstable and, quite frankly, ineptitude on a monumental scale is the stuff of which legends are made.

I would suggest Ms. Saunders concern herself with America’s race to the bottom under Mr. Trump. There is nothing humorous about America electing leaders suffering mental decline.

Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas

So Attorney General Aaron Ford wants to be our next governor. What has he accomplished as our attorney general?

Sharon Walling Boulder City

Saints walk among us. Those who earned a Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Silver Star or Purple Heart because they valued someone else’s life more than their own.

