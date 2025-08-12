101°F
Letters

LETTER: Let’s sue California over wildfire smoke

(Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
(Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump
LETTER: Democrats want to eat their cake
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Legislature, NBA player step up for kids who stutter
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Joseph Jensen Las Vegas
August 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Nevada should sue California over the smoke polluting our air. This may sound ridiculous, but consider how liberals enact laws to make firearms manufacturers somehow liable for the actions of others. We can apply that same illogic here and actually have a much stronger case.

The neo-pagan nature worshippers who mismanage California’s forests and wild areas have to know that these are giant fuel dumps awaiting a spark to become infernos. Yet they have done nothing to prevent it. Pointing a finger at the feds doesn’t work. A million dollars for every man, woman and child in Clark County (and any other impacted county) sounds about right.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford should hop right on this. If Mr. Ford, whose goal is to transform Nevada into the People’s Republic of East California, should balk at suing a communist state, the solution is easy: We simply ask Donald Trump to request that we not sue California. You would then see Mr. Ford spitting out lawsuits as if they were on an assembly line.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Legislature, NBA player step up for kids who stutter
Salvador Montoya Ortega Bakersfield, California

Both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Nevada Legislature deserve much praise for stepping up to bat for children who stutter and ultimately transforming so many lives in the process.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Edward A. Lenz Alexandria, Virginia The writer is senior counsel for the American Staffing Association.

Critically needed temps help Nevada industries.

(AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
LETTER: All burned up
Kathryn Buffington-Lacey Henderson

There might be another reason Georgia burns less than California.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Lawyer joke
Stephen V. Savran Las Vegas

Attorney sues Las Vegas Valley Water District over conservation efforts.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The transportation bureaucracy
Jack Corrick Boulder City

The U.S. Department of Transportation grant to study the alternatives to improving public transit on Charleston means we will spend $5.9 million of before Charleston ever sees an orange cone. Wow.

