LETTER: Let’s sue California over wildfire smoke

Nevada should sue California over the smoke polluting our air. This may sound ridiculous, but consider how liberals enact laws to make firearms manufacturers somehow liable for the actions of others. We can apply that same illogic here and actually have a much stronger case.

The neo-pagan nature worshippers who mismanage California’s forests and wild areas have to know that these are giant fuel dumps awaiting a spark to become infernos. Yet they have done nothing to prevent it. Pointing a finger at the feds doesn’t work. A million dollars for every man, woman and child in Clark County (and any other impacted county) sounds about right.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford should hop right on this. If Mr. Ford, whose goal is to transform Nevada into the People’s Republic of East California, should balk at suing a communist state, the solution is easy: We simply ask Donald Trump to request that we not sue California. You would then see Mr. Ford spitting out lawsuits as if they were on an assembly line.