Letters

LETTER: Let’s teach our children how to be civil

David Ballard Las Vegas
September 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In order to teach our children to live civil lives, we must show “maturity” in our actions in this life. Meaning: not burning down our cities and destroying property and accepting who our citizens have elected as our president.

We live at a time in which there is a big difference in opinion on many different issues, political and otherwise. To express our opinions in a constructive way is good. But to destroy our cities and shoot one another is not being constructive and showing others one’s lack of “maturity.” We need to pass on from one generation to another the way to express ourselves in a positive way.

I believe Martin Luther King Jr. knew that peaceful demonstration and dialogue in race issues was the way to move ahead and solve problems. One must think before taking action to show our younger generation the right way to “maturity.”

