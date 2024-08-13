95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Let’s term limit U.S. senators

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Was Joe Biden an effective president?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Biden won’t give up student loans
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
James J. Worman Henderson
August 12, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

With President Joe Biden advocating term limits for members of the Supreme Court, now is the time to limit our U.S. senators to two terms. My guess is that the majority of Americans would vote in favor of limited terms. Twelve years should be ample time for senators to have their agenda pressed in Congress, after which they should return to their prior job or profession.

Current senators would not agree to term limits because they control their own salaries and the assignments of the hired help paid by the federal government. The length of their terms is controlled by supplying their states with political favors. People are tired of supplying taxpayer funding to support projects that, in many instances, do nothing to improve the conditions of the country. Term limits at all levels of government would eliminate useless political longevity.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Supreme Court is corrupt and must be fixed
Joann Simmons Henderson

Lifetime Supreme Court appointments could mean someone sits on the court for 40 to 50 years with the life expectancy we now have. Term limits are a must.

Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
R.J. Liepins Henderson

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The federal government is unwilling to stop printing money to quench their thirst for more power.

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Is green agenda making it warmer?

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
RICH LOWRY: A cardboard cutout’s path to greatness
recommend 2
EDITORIAL: Plan to cut federal red ink deserves attention
recommend 3
Dueling emojis: Are Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars teasing to new single?
recommend 4
Watch the Telles trial live: RJ partners with Law&Crime Network to stream coverage
recommend 5
More I-15 travel options needed in wake of fire fiasco, says secretary
recommend 6
Lake Mead paddleboarder missing as search continues