LETTER: Let’s term limit U.S. senators

With President Joe Biden advocating term limits for members of the Supreme Court, now is the time to limit our U.S. senators to two terms. My guess is that the majority of Americans would vote in favor of limited terms. Twelve years should be ample time for senators to have their agenda pressed in Congress, after which they should return to their prior job or profession.

Current senators would not agree to term limits because they control their own salaries and the assignments of the hired help paid by the federal government. The length of their terms is controlled by supplying their states with political favors. People are tired of supplying taxpayer funding to support projects that, in many instances, do nothing to improve the conditions of the country. Term limits at all levels of government would eliminate useless political longevity.