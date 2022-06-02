76°F
LETTER: Letter on baby formula was very timely

LeRoy Bernstein Las Vegas
June 1, 2022 - 11:19 pm
 
An employee walks near empty shelves where baby formula would normally be located at a CVS in New Orleans on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

How very, very timely was the May 24 letter from Susan Ware about a substitute infant formula. Only one day earlier, I began “prescribing” for my own infant patients the “homemade” infant formula that she advocates in her letter. The formula she mentions — evaporated milk, water and sweetener — was the “standard” for decades, and infants generations ago were raised in good health on it.

For parents faced with the current shortage of prepared formula, I am suggesting they use of the old-fashioned but very adequate and nourishing infant formula.

