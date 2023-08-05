94°F
Letters

LETTER: Letter on the Las Vegas road race was a winner

Jane Klein Henderson
August 4, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
I want to thank Joel Christensen for his Tuesday letter about the Formula 215 race. While reading it, I had the best laugh I have had in a long time, and I was nodding my head in agreement. His description of driving anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley was absolutely spot on and brilliantly written.

I experienced this road race just the other day while driving from Henderson to Summerlin. Had I not been white knuckling the steering wheel and staying totally focused on the road, I would have been in at least two accidents. I commented on this experience to my friend when I got to my destination. Cars were zooming in front of me doing lane changes at 80 mph with zero regard for my presence.

If you want the ultimate racing experience, drive Interstate 15 to I-215 at 4 a.m. on the weekends when the patrons of the nightclubs and strip clubs are getting out. This will provide you with quite a thrill.

I jest. Sometimes we laugh to keep from crying.

