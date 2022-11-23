LETTER: Letter opposing Nevada’s mail-in ballots didn’t go far enough

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Abraham Sprinsock’s Saturday letter to the editor regarding mail-in ballots did not go far enough, and we are in line for it to get much worse with the passage of Question 3. This ballot measure would put in the Nevada Constitution the worst of the jungle primary from California, where the top two candidates move on to the general election regardless of party. It eliminates having one candidate from each party.

This was explained in the supplemental booklet that was sent out to voters, but it was very confusing. Most likely we will end up with the top two Democrats (just like California), which they would love. Just as mail-in voting and extended counting has advantaged one side, this would take away having one candidate from each party advance to the general.

Luckily, we have one more chance to vote against this, in 2024, before it is enshrined in our Constitution. We need one candidate from each party. It also would be great to get rid of all mail-in ballots, but that is unlikely with majority Democratic Legislature.