LETTER: Letter writer needs to enter the 21st century

AP Photo/John Antczak, File

Bill Walker’s Sept. 30 letter (“Climate worries”) suggests that concerns about global warming could be assuaged in part by reading “a good science textbook published before 1970.” I would like to welcome Mr. Walker to the 21st century and inform him that, in the 50 years since 1970, significant advances in the sciences — including biology, genetics, astronomy, meteorology and other environmental sciences, etc. — have been achieved.

Given that fact, Mr. Walker should reconsider his advice. Indeed, a science textbook that was described as “good” when published in 1970 would be considered “outdated” and of minimal value today.