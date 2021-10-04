LETTER: Letter writer needs to enter the 21st century
The global warming debate.
Bill Walker’s Sept. 30 letter (“Climate worries”) suggests that concerns about global warming could be assuaged in part by reading “a good science textbook published before 1970.” I would like to welcome Mr. Walker to the 21st century and inform him that, in the 50 years since 1970, significant advances in the sciences — including biology, genetics, astronomy, meteorology and other environmental sciences, etc. — have been achieved.
Given that fact, Mr. Walker should reconsider his advice. Indeed, a science textbook that was described as “good” when published in 1970 would be considered “outdated” and of minimal value today.