LETTER: Letter writer says Joe Biden isn’t to blame

David Dandrea Henderson
May 27, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, ...
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

That was an interesting letter from Review-Journal reader Patricia Cram on Monday. She tells us nothing that has gone wrong over the past two years is President Joe Biden’s fault. Has she forgotten when all things wrong were President Donald Trump’s fault?

Remember when Mr. Biden told us “the buck stops here,” no more excuses? And that he would be the president for all Americans and would unite this country?

Mr. Biden continues to tear this country apart, as our Southern border is destroyed and he continues to divide us by race and gender. I wonder if miss Ms. Cram ever once blamed Mr. Trump for any crisis.

