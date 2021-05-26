83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Letter writer wrong on Texas governor, masks

Robert Burton Las Vegas
May 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Strickland’s Saturday letter to the editor stated that the Republican governor of Texas is trying to “ban any wearing of a mask in the state of Texas. Does this ring anyone’s bell as illogical?”

In fact what the Texas governor actually said was, “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

I don’t see anything in this message calling for a ban on wearing a mask in the state of Texas, as Mr. Strickland’s letter states. In fact, the governor said that people in his state can decide for themselves if they want to wear a mask rather than have some political figure make that decision for them. But perhaps the latter is what people such as Mr. Strickland really desire from their liberal socialist government.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
2
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
3
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
4
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
5
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: CCSD grading scheme a disservice to students
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Despite all the money thrown at the Clark County School Distrist, the outcome continues to be abysmal for the students, taxpayers and our community.