LETTER: Letter writer wrong on Texas governor, masks

I don’t see anything in the governor’s message calling for a ban on wearing a mask in the state of Texas.

Richard Strickland’s Saturday letter to the editor stated that the Republican governor of Texas is trying to “ban any wearing of a mask in the state of Texas. Does this ring anyone’s bell as illogical?”

In fact what the Texas governor actually said was, “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

I don’t see anything in this message calling for a ban on wearing a mask in the state of Texas, as Mr. Strickland’s letter states. In fact, the governor said that people in his state can decide for themselves if they want to wear a mask rather than have some political figure make that decision for them. But perhaps the latter is what people such as Mr. Strickland really desire from their liberal socialist government.