Letters

LETTER: Letter writers hit the nail on the head

Sandra Lipkovich Las Vegas
October 3, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Upon reading two recent Review-Journal letters to the editor, I felt a need to include my opinion.

David Hernandez (Sept. 23) wrote, “Everything is transported in vehicles powered by fossil fuels. There will not be a solution to the inflationary spiral until fuel prices stabilize. Turning the spigots off when it comes to oil production is without a doubt having a direct and immediate effect on the American economy.”

Secondly, David Lyons (Sept. 24) wrote: “It appears the White House is trying to bankrupt everyday Americans, making them more dependent on the government.”

Both opinions hit the nail on the head.

EV vehicles are what we need, but gradually. It cannot happen overnight. However, for now, we need to realize that unless we produce our own energy, like we used to, and not depend on other countries, inflation will never come down. Yes, I agree that the White House is now trying to make Americans more dependent on the government. Your vote can change that. Your vote counts.

