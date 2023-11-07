70°F
Letters

LETTER: Liberal crime policies have ramifications

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
November 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Saturday’s Review-Journal article on the latest nut with a gun states the person running around with an AR-15 in an unregistered vehicle is a 14-time convicted felon going back to 2003 up until the last one in 2022. Thank you, California. Guess they must have told him one more felony and we’ll lock you up.

Maybe if politicians would abandon the “criminal is the victim” nonsense and punish lawbreakers — setting an example for this younger generation — crime would go down.

Right now, every punk kid and gangster pulls out a gun to solve their petty disputes because they think — just like the two Las Vegas teens accused of running over the retired cop on his bicycle — that they’ll be out in 30 days.

What we’re doing now is not working.

