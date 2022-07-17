98°F
LETTER: Liberal fiction from Steve Sebelius

Josh Kunis Las Vegas
July 16, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The late Nevada Sen. Harry Reid. (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
The late Nevada Sen. Harry Reid. (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Steve Sebelius’s July 10 column (“The court and the long game”) was typical, liberal fiction. According to Mr. Sebelius, the conservatives and Mitch McConnell don’t play fair, but Harry Reid was a great “iron-willed” leader. Really? Is that the same Harry Reid who was the first to change the filibuster rules in order to confirm Barack Obama’s federal judicial nominees? Or the Harry Reid who proudly flat-out lied about Mitt Romney not paying income taxes?

