72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Liberal inconsistency and nuclear power

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
April 28, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP
Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP

Regarding your Saturday editorial about nuclear energy (“Climate change and nuke phobia”):

As a kid in the 1950s, I recall reading articles in Popular Science magazine to the effect that nuclear power would soon be so cheap that there would be no need to meter it. Clearly, that was optimistic. But the fact remains that today nuclear fusion could provide unlimited amounts of pollution-free electricity if there were an appetite for developing it.

Seeing the unreasonable opposition to all types of nuclear power and the elimination of cheap natural gas, one can believe only that it’s not the power generation that’s the problem. Let’s hope that some day those on the political left will actually believe in their “existential planetary threat“ and allow cheap and clean nuclear power.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
3
Vegas Nation previews the Raiders’ 2021 NFL Draft
Vegas Nation previews the Raiders’ 2021 NFL Draft
4
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
5
Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating
Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Easy money!
By / RJ

The era of big government is back with the $1.8 trillion American Family Plan, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $2.6 trillion American Jobs Plan.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School district opening day in August is far too early
Gary L Beckman Las Vegas

Aug. 9 is the opening date for the Clark County School District 2021-22 school year. That date is only the second week of August, during the hottest part of the summer and during prime summer vacation play and travel time for most families.