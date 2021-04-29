LETTER: Liberal inconsistency and nuclear power

Nuclear power is green and can give us the energy we need.

Regarding your Saturday editorial about nuclear energy (“Climate change and nuke phobia”):

As a kid in the 1950s, I recall reading articles in Popular Science magazine to the effect that nuclear power would soon be so cheap that there would be no need to meter it. Clearly, that was optimistic. But the fact remains that today nuclear fusion could provide unlimited amounts of pollution-free electricity if there were an appetite for developing it.

Seeing the unreasonable opposition to all types of nuclear power and the elimination of cheap natural gas, one can believe only that it’s not the power generation that’s the problem. Let’s hope that some day those on the political left will actually believe in their “existential planetary threat“ and allow cheap and clean nuclear power.