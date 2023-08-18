LETTER: Liberal mayors discover the pitfalls of being a sanctuary city

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Lo and behold, the liberal-leaning Democratic states and cities are complaining about an increase in migrants. You can’t have a big heart yet no money in your pockets to support it.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams just months ago had welcoming committees with gift bags for the migrants bused to his city. Now he cries the blues. After spending more than $1 billion to shelter and feed them, he said the city has reached a breaking point. Really.

Apparently after expiration of Donald Trump’s Title 42, the migrants decided it’s time to ramp up. Crime, drugs and human traffic accompanied them. Most are single adult males. Come on, liberal mayors and governors. You welcomed them. Now deal with them.