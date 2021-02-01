LETTER: Liberal snowflakes can’t take Ramirez cartoon poking fun at Joe Biden

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marilyn Levasseur’s Jan. 27 letter to the editor (“Not funny”) is funny. Are you kidding me? After one day in office she says, “For Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez to initiate the Biden presidency by mocking this president for past moments of stumbling or missteps just perpetuates the hateful rhetoric that has inflamed the insurrections, white supremacists and others.” What does she think Donald Trump put up with every day for the past four years?

If Ms. Levasseur thinks President Joe Biden is going to get a pass in office, she better think again. This is now going into Mr. Biden’s second week. The honeymoon is over.