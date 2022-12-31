LETTER: Liberals and the Trump smirk

Who cares what his expression is as he’s walking to prison?

In his Dec. 26 letter, Bill Heard states that members of “the left” are frustrated that they have not “knocked the smirk” off Donald Trump’s face. Mr. Heard also belittles the value of the evidence uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee.

Mr. Heard surely knows that the admissibility and persuasiveness of evidence, and the decision regarding whether or not to indict Mr. Trump, will be determined by the Department of Justice and the courts, not by Review-Journal letter-writers.

Moreover, if Mr. Trump is indicted and goes to trial, I suspect “the left” would actually prefer to see the “smirk” remain on his face permanently. After all, judges and juries tend to disfavor smirking defendants. Additionally, if Mr. Trump gets convicted, “the left” would be more than content to watch him smirk all the way to prison.