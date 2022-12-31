49°F
LETTER: Liberals and the Trump smirk

Steve Danning Las Vegas
December 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress o ...
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his Dec. 26 letter, Bill Heard states that members of “the left” are frustrated that they have not “knocked the smirk” off Donald Trump’s face. Mr. Heard also belittles the value of the evidence uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee.

Mr. Heard surely knows that the admissibility and persuasiveness of evidence, and the decision regarding whether or not to indict Mr. Trump, will be determined by the Department of Justice and the courts, not by Review-Journal letter-writers.

Moreover, if Mr. Trump is indicted and goes to trial, I suspect “the left” would actually prefer to see the “smirk” remain on his face permanently. After all, judges and juries tend to disfavor smirking defendants. Additionally, if Mr. Trump gets convicted, “the left” would be more than content to watch him smirk all the way to prison.

LETTER: The DUI problem
David Lyons Las Vegas

Fund the police so they can respond in a timely manner.

