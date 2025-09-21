LETTER: Liberals aren’t cheering Kirk’s killing

Victor Joecks Sept. 14 commentary on Charlie Kirk sadly embodies what is wrong with the headline “Why the left celebrates Kirk’s murder.” That is not what I see. I see rational people yearning for a time when people can voice their opinions and not make the other side the enemy. Whatever individual acts of political violence occur, they do not leave everyone on the other side cheering. In fact, it is exactly the opposite. Please stop blaming an entire group of people for one person’s crime unless your objective is to make matters worse and frighten everyone.