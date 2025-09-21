79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Liberals aren’t cheering Kirk’s killing

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: Trump goes after his enemies
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The Clark County School District and free speech
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
LETTER: No tears for Charlie Kirk
Jimmy Kimmel. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
LETTER: Kimmel off the mark
Gail Storch Las Vegas
September 20, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Victor Joecks Sept. 14 commentary on Charlie Kirk sadly embodies what is wrong with the headline “Why the left celebrates Kirk’s murder.” That is not what I see. I see rational people yearning for a time when people can voice their opinions and not make the other side the enemy. Whatever individual acts of political violence occur, they do not leave everyone on the other side cheering. In fact, it is exactly the opposite. Please stop blaming an entire group of people for one person’s crime unless your objective is to make matters worse and frighten everyone.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jimmy Kimmel. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
LETTER: Kimmel off the mark
David Tulanian Henderson

Misleading comments about the suspect.

A table is set up for a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Nevada Republican C ...
LETTER: Navigating scary times
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

It feels like the fuse has been lit.

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Charlie Kirk and encouraging debate
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I disagree with almost everything he espoused, but I applaud the manner in which he approached his adversaries.

President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov ...
LETTER: Didn’t you notice Joe Biden?
Neal Gee Henderson

Did she miss the bumbling president who could not find his way off stage or speak in complete sentences?

A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
LETTER: A mistake to write-off tourist concerns
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, writes off criticism of the current “please come to Las Vegas” campaign.

MORE STORIES