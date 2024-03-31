48°F
Letters

LETTER: Liberals go for the pearls after New York ruling

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Doomsdayers love being wrong
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The 'affordable housing' ruse
(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: Taking failed policies on the road
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Losing weight with a pill
Ray Kolander Las Vegas
March 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The left is going insane because a New York appeals court has reduced the bond Donald Trump must put up in the bogus fraud trial from $454 million — an insane amount — to $175 million. They claim Mr. Trump is receiving favorable treatment, which is so far from the truth it is absurd.

In the interest of fairness, due process and the Eighth Amendment, which forbids excessive fines, penalties, judgments and punishments, the case should be thrown out completely. No one was hurt or defrauded and the banks that Mr. Trump did business with enjoyed having him as a client and welcomed the chance to do business with him again. The loans were paid off and no payments were late. So where is the fraud here, and what crime has been committed?

Poor New York Attorney General Letitia James will not get to seize any Trump properties, such as the Trump Tower, golf courses, hotels and others. That has to be a major disappointment to her, but that is what happens when you bring a case that is entirely political with no merit.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Losing weight with a pill
Nazia Junejo Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

Since the FDA approved GLP1 agents for obesity, there seems to have evolved a mushrooming business via consumer exploitation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: World War III looms
BJ Resop Las Vegas

If we don’t stop Putin, the results could be disastrous.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
David Lyons Las Vegas

Where does this nonsense stop? We are quietly letting some people bankrupt the rest of us.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Ministe ...
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
Stanley Cohen Henderson

Sen. Schumer and other Democrats are critical of Mr. Netanyahu and his wartime policies. It does not indicate a decrease in their support of Israel.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
Andrew Windes Las Vegas

A short walk from the accident site was a well-lit crosswalk with long, clear, straight approaches that would have allowed any driver, even one driving at high speed, to be alert to a pedestrian.

