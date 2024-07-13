LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has issued a number of important decisions that support our Constitution and have sent shock waves through the elites in the executive and legislative branches. A couple decisions directly curtailed the power of the executive branch to make laws — or “rules” — that Congress did not specifically authorize. A ruling on the concept of presidential immunity for official acts performed within the scope of a president’s constitutional duties has sent Donald Trump haters into a frenzy.

Never mind that this immunity will also apply to other presidents, including Joe Biden.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissent, said that this immunity means that, “in every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law.”

Well, hold on. In Uvalde, Texas, the former police chief and another officer have been indicted for child endangerment because of the prolonged response to a deranged school shooter. I’m not sure that incompetence and cowardice are criminal acts in themselves.

Regardless, can you envision a scenario in which Mr. Biden will at some time be indicted after he leaves office for child endangerment for allowing murderous illegal immigrants into our country? This decision will protect him from such scurrilous claims.

Progressives keep ranting about threats to our democracy; they’re really just ranting against opponents.

If we are serious about returning to the democratic principles expounded by our revolutionary Founding Fathers, then we need a Supreme Court decision that reins in the excessive use of presidential executive orders, regardless of party. These have the force of law, but are not laws made by Congress. A major reason we have social upheaval every time a president of a different party takes office is that the president-elect has already written executive orders that cancel out those of his predecessor, to be put forth as law on “Day One.” Let’s save our republic one decision at a time.

Oh, and let’s also make the legislative branch do its job and not just delegate it to the executive.