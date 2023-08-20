LETTER: License plates and California

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

I squealed with delight upon learning that a Reno man can keep his “GOBK2CA” license plate, and I am an ex-Californian (Wednesday Review-Journal). Finally, I thought, a little justice is served. Woke people who make an issue out of everything need to take it down a notch.

Back to California, it is a big mess — with homeless people taking over the streets in San Francisco, gangs looting high-end department stores and thousands of illegal aliens who are protected by the city fathers and mothers. Do you really want that in Nevada? Heck no.