Letters

LETTER: Life on the streets is tough in Las Vegas

Manuel Sanders Phoenix, Arizona
February 8, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In regard to Estelle Atkinson’s Feb. 2 article on heat-related deaths: In July, I became homeless even though I had been steadily working full time with much overtime for the past 15 years. Basically minimum wage jobs. I’m a senior citizen. When I ran out of options, I lost my job and my vehicle. I was on the street, trying to avoid being arrested for loitering and trespassing.

It is hard to find a legal place to sleep at night. But the kicker is trying to get a drink of water. Eighty-five percent of the businesses I asked turned me away with scorn. At the West Charleston library recently, I tried to use the water fountain, but it was not installed.

So I suggest that the many heat-related deaths in Clark County can largely be linked to the business community and the local governments. It’s my opinion that they are guilty of negligence. If you don’t have money, it seems that people would rather see you dead than around.

I have moved to Phoenix, where they have a law saying that, if a person goes into most businesses and asks for water, they must be accommodated. It’s sad to see the city I was born in being in such a backward state. I never want to return.

