LETTER: Light rail vital to the future of Las Vegas

The Tuesday Review-Journal editorial argues against neglecting bus lines for light rail empire building. Las Vegas needs light rail. If it doesn’t get it, the consequences will be real.

Las Vegas is at an important transitional crossroads. New casinos are being opened and planned in places such as Boston, Chicago and New York City. The only way Las Vegas will compete against this changing market is through innovation such as this proposed light rail system and the efficient movement of people throughout the city and the airport.

A light rail system would enhance an existing good monorail and bus system, creating greater accessibility to the downtown area and the casinos themselves, which is the reason to come to Las Vegas. Numerous studies have proven that where is there is rail activity there is economic vitality, and Las Vegas needs this.

Several years ago, Atlantic City officials were faced with a similar situation, and they implemented the Atlantic City Express Service trains that linked New York City and regional airports with this seaside tourism destination. Ridership statistics were promising. The service ran well, but it was an innovation that came too late. Because of competition, Atlantic City has now lost more than 50 percent of its tax base and thousands of good jobs. Las Vegas may be on the same track.