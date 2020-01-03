LETTER: Like it or not, we’ve got ‘big government’

(The Associated Press)

Wayne Allyn Root says “middle-class people don’t want socialism or big government” (Dec. 15 column). But whether they want it or not, they’ve got it. Look at the alphabet soup of programs designed to deal with income disparity. Look at the government employment figures — thousands and thousands of employees in jobs you’ve never heard of.

Big government? The United States is spending almost $1 trillion more each year than it takes in. That’s rillion with a “T,” almost a thousand billion dollars each year tacked onto the national debt.

Could Republicans stay in office without the grease that oils this huge, super-complex machine of America’s modern government? They wouldn’t dare try to find out.