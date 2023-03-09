LETTER: Limit construction instead of curbing residential water use

Where is the water coming from for these new construction sites?

In response to your March 2 front-page article regarding a bill that would impose residential water restrictions: Instead of these restrictions, why don’t we impose a temporary moratorium on new housing permits? Up here in the northwest valley, new apartment and detached home construction is happening like it’s going out of style. Of course the moratorium will never happen because the construction creates a bigger tax base. Where is the water coming from for these new construction sites?