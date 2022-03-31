70°F
LETTER: Limiting septic tanks in Southern Nevada ignores the real issue

Helga Lott Las Vegas
March 30, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
In response to the Review-Journal’s Friday story about potential septic tank restrictions:

Does it ever enter the minds of the people in charge that all the important water savings measures are only a “drop in the bucket” as long as the growth in the greater Las Vegas area is promoted and celebrated?

The weather changes with the drought and increased temperatures will continue to decrease the availability of water for the present population in the valley. What about in 20 years? The regulators will probably be gone by then, so why care now?

