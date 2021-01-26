39°F
Letters

LETTER: Line jumpers taking vaccines at the expense of Las Vegas seniors

Ron Warkmeister Las Vegas
January 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

A 20-year-old family member working as a nonessential part-time worker in the court system received the vaccine a few weeks ago before my 85-year-old mother. If you have connections with local government, you move to the front of the line.

The most at-risk members of our community are being passed over so people with connections can jump the line. I have heard many stories of people who should not be eligible getting vaccinated before their turn. When will our state do the right thing and get people 65 and older protected first?

