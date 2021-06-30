LETTER: Listen to the cops
Obeying the cops makes a difference during an arrest.
I have a question: When was the last time anyone obeyed all orders from a police officer and then was shot, tased or otherwise injured by the officer?
Commentary was a poignant account of the beauty and truth about the American flag.
Critical thinking, debating and dialoging all seem to be lost arts and are being replaced with canceling anyone who disagrees.
Removing defenses does nothing but embolden an enemy to attack.
I am pleased to see that Britney Spears has publicly spoken out against her conservatorship.
The fans who booed at Game 5 of the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff game should be ashamed of themselves.
Let’s get serious about animal cruelty.
Attacking gun ownership while coddlig the “defund-the-police” crowd.
Government intervention on the latter would undermine the former.
The student, after multiple attempts at achieving a passing grade, becomes proficient at recognizing the test format and the process of elimination. Any mastery of the subject matter is accidental.
Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not?