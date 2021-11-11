62°F
LETTER: Litter, litter everywhere

Cheryl Kline Quartzsite, Arizona
November 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

I have just completed my annual trip south for the winter. This year’s journey began at the Oregon/Nevada border town of McDermitt and followed U.S. Highway 95 south to Pahrump, where I headed west into California. From Shoshone to Barstow to Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. The entire journey encompassing only desert, the entire journey on bike.

And throughout much of the trip the scenery was the same: trash. Miles of intentional litter around Walker Lake, miles of intentional litter along Interstate 40 between Baker and Barstow and frequent litter in between. Trash during the ride and trash at camp. If it can be tossed or hauled, I’m sure I saw it. I am beside myself.

To every person who has ever thrown garbage out their window or dumped it simply because you view the desert as a wasteland, I vote you off my planet. You are no longer welcome here.

