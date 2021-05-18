81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Live your life

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
May 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

While there remains much confusion from the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding those who are vaccinated not having to wear a mask, what is clear is that, if I am fully vaccinated, it shouldn’t matter to me whether someone else is vaccinated or not.

The CDC has stated that once you are fully vaccinated your chances of getting the virus are “extremely low.” If you do somehow contract it, your symptoms will be very mild. In other words, because I am fully vaccinated, wearing a mask other than for political purposes or to make those not vaccinated feel better makes no sense. Get vaccinated or not. It doesn’t and shouldn’t matter to me or anyone else already fully vaccinated. No more masks.

MOST READ
1
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
2
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
3
Raiders come to contract terms with 3 rookie draft picks
Raiders come to contract terms with 3 rookie draft picks
4
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
5
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Paying people not to work
Raymond D. Kolander Las Vegas

The Biden administration can’t figure out the bad April jobs report.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Let’s make June 1 the day of unmasking
Thomas Alessio Las Vegas

Now that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated by the end of this month, let’s call for a national unmasking day on June 1.