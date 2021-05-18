LETTER: Live your life

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

While there remains much confusion from the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding those who are vaccinated not having to wear a mask, what is clear is that, if I am fully vaccinated, it shouldn’t matter to me whether someone else is vaccinated or not.

The CDC has stated that once you are fully vaccinated your chances of getting the virus are “extremely low.” If you do somehow contract it, your symptoms will be very mild. In other words, because I am fully vaccinated, wearing a mask other than for political purposes or to make those not vaccinated feel better makes no sense. Get vaccinated or not. It doesn’t and shouldn’t matter to me or anyone else already fully vaccinated. No more masks.