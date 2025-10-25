LETTER: Living in the echo chamber

Sadly, many of my younger friends have ended our friendships — even though, in their times of struggle, I was there to help them, regardless of their political views. Today, too many seem spellbound by social media, reacting to slogans and sound bites rather than seeking truth or history. Many have become what I call emotion-driven protesters — passionate but guided more by outrage than understanding.

Because my opinions differ from theirs, I’ve been labeled — in their words — an “old, stupid, worthless, racist white guy.” How tragic that disagreement has become grounds for exile. There was a time when spirited debate led to mutual understanding, when opposing views sharpened our thinking and when common ground could still be found in respect.

Unfortunately, many — both young and old — will remain locked in their own echo chambers, unwilling to engage with opposing ideas. And therein lies America’s deeper problem: not that we disagree, but that we’ve forgotten how to listen.

Our democracy depends on citizens who are curious, informed and willing to challenge their own assumptions. When we stop listening — when labels replace logic and social media replaces substance — the very foundation of free thought begins to erode.

The real danger isn’t disagreement. It’s the unwillingness to hear a different voice or to allow that someone with a different opinion might still have something valuable to say.

If we lose that, we lose the essence of democracy itself.