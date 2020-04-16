LETTER: Living lives of deprivation thanks to coronavirus

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

For anyone who wants a taste of what it is like to live in a country with a socialist dictatorship, just think about what our life has been like for the past month: government shutdowns, limits on where you can go and what businesses can be open and shutdowns on public activities.

I cannot think of a more ideal way to show those in our country who think socialism is the way we should go what it truly would be like. We are living it now, and I know all of us cannot wait for it to be over.

Want to live like this all your life?