LETTER: Living lives of deprivation thanks to coronavirus

Cynthia Coletti Las Vegas
April 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

For anyone who wants a taste of what it is like to live in a country with a socialist dictatorship, just think about what our life has been like for the past month: government shutdowns, limits on where you can go and what businesses can be open and shutdowns on public activities.

I cannot think of a more ideal way to show those in our country who think socialism is the way we should go what it truly would be like. We are living it now, and I know all of us cannot wait for it to be over.

Want to live like this all your life?

