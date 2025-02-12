45°F
LETTER: Living under Trumpism

Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol ...
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Diane Rhodes Henderson
February 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In the Thursday All X-Cited feature on the Review-Journal editorial page, J.D. Vance is quoted as saying, “When a president is elected by the people and then does what he promised to do, that’s democracy. When a president is thwarted by unelected bureaucrats, that’s oligarchy.”

So what is it called when a president is aided by unelected bureaucrats and unelected billionaires whom he brought in to carry out his will? Trumpism?

And, by the way, the definition of oligarchy is “rule by few.” It is “a form of government is which power rests with a small number of people.” It seems Donald Trump would like power to rest only in his own hands and those of a very few others, carefully selected for loyalty regardless of qualifications. I missed the lesson in school when we were taught that that is democracy.

J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” It’s no surprise the signs of buyer remorse are already evident.

LETTER: Life on the streets is tough in Las Vegas
Manuel Sanders Phoenix, Arizona

The many heat-related deaths in Clark County can largely be linked to the business community and the local governments.

