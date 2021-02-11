LETTER: Liz Cheney the future of the GOP?

It’s time for the RINOS to retire. We need leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley to lead us into the future.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

After reading Debra Saunders’ Sunday commentary (“Cheney the future in modern GOP”), I was wondering: What country does Ms. Saunders live in? I don’t know about the “modern” GOP, but I do know who is the leader of today’s GOP: 74 million Americans spoke loud and clear.

Rep. Liz Cheney and the rest of the RINOS — such as Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse and others — don’t represent those 74 million people. Some of them, including Rep. Cheney, even got censured by their own state parties.

I was wondering what would the vote to keep Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican have been if it wasn’t held in secret? Maybe something similar to the vote in the House where fewer than 5 percent of Republicans voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump?

Liz Cheney is representing the GOP of the past, and there is an excellent chance that in two years she will no longer be in Congress. We need leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley to lead us into the future. It’s time for the RINOS to retire.