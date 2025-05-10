82°F
Letters

LETTER: Local drivers without license plates, registration

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mackenzie Gans Henderson
May 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The state is facing a large revenue shortfall while many cars amble around Las Vegas with no license plate, registration and car insurance and presumably the driver has no license. The amount of revenue those infractions would generate is staggering. Good thing incompetence comes standard in Nevada, and no action will be taken against those scofflaws while innocent motorists are nickel and dimed into oblivion.

