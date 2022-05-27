LETTER: Local HOA stymies effort to save water

I can’t get help from anyone at the Las Vegas Valley Water District. They don’t seem to care.

The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water Authority)

I have been led to believe that the Las Vegas Valley is facing a critical water shortage. However, when I propose to my homeowners association a change in my landscaping, I am told I have to keep and water plants instead of eliminating them in favor of a desert landscape.

HOA officials explain that they cannot allow me to remove the plants because they have told other residents that they must keep theirs. Is there a drought or not? I can’t get help from anyone at the Las Vegas Valley Water District. They don’t seem to care.

Rules from an earlier time that require keeping plants that require watering should be revised in favor of a more conservative approach. Instead, I am getting from my HOA and the water district a “don’t care attitude,” which is surprising. Is there a water shortage or not?