LETTER: Local homicides and gun owners

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
January 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The headline of the Sunday Review-Journal article by Sabrina Schnur — “Access to guns blamed for ’21 rise in homicides” — is misleading. Unless one read the entire article, the headline suggests support for the “anti-gun” movement in America.

I am a sane, law-abiding, American citizen and ardent supporter of the Second Amendment. As such, I believe all legal gun owners should know how to safely use, maintain and store their firearms. What Ms. Schnur pointed out in her excellent article was that it’s not always the case that gun owners safely store their firearms.

Not only does sloppy firearms management give all gunowners a bad name, it also allows an easy way for evil people to acquire firearms.

But it’s important for the media to be aware of how words are interpreted. Anti-gun people spin statements. We must never give more support to those individuals who want firearm confiscation, which could result in a sane, law-abiding, American citizen facing evil empty handed.

