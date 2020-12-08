54°F
Letters

LETTER: Local hospital beds are filling up

Eileen de Doelder Las Vegas
December 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
In his Friday column criticizing Gov. Steve Sisolak’s actions (“Hospitals take swipe at Sisolak”), the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks cites a statement from Nov. 10 in which Nevada hospital officials said they have more capacity than last year at the same time. A lot has happened since then, and an old stat is useless.

On Nov. 30, my husband’s doctor received a call and was told that all of his surgeries scheduled for Dec. 2 were canceled due to capacity limits.

