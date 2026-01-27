LETTER: Local judges tries to play editor

I’m troubled by Judge Jessica Peterson’s decision to remove Review-Journal reporters from her courtroom because they would not promise to limit what they might publish (Thursday Review-Journal).

Editorial decisions belong to the newsroom, not to a judge. The alleged victim is an adult and has been identified in public court records. Yet the judge demanded a prior restraint: a promise about future reporting as the price of remaining in a public courtroom.

Judges have broad authority to maintain order. They do not have authority to dictate press policy or to expel journalists for refusing to surrender editorial independence. Once a judge can remove reporters for declining to agree in advance to limits on lawful reporting, transparency becomes conditional, not guaranteed.

This case is particularly concerning because it fits a pattern. Judge Peterson has already attempted to impose sweeping restrictions on media coverage in this trial, backing down only after pushback. That suggests a misunderstanding of the role of the press in a democratic system.

Protecting victims is important. So is protecting the constitutional principle that courtrooms are public and justice must be visible. Those values are not mutually exclusive, and courts across the country manage that balance without threatening press access.

A judge who treats the press as a subordinate actor to be managed, rather than an independent check on power, is a danger to public accountability. This decision deserves scrutiny, appeal and correction, and the Review-Journal is right to demand that.