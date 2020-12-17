LETTER: Local library closures smell suspicious

Only during the holidays? How convenient.

(Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Re: “Library District to close branches again as coronavirus cases spike” (Sunday Review-Journal): Let me get this straight. Starting Wednesday, all branches of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District were closed “to stem the increasing spread” of the virus. Full service restarts on Jan. 4. How convenient.

Libraries in Los Angeles have been closed for months, yet virus spread has been off the charts.

Back to Las Vegas. I’m forced to wonder whether library officials have bowed to the demands of the governor and employee unions. Notice how the closure dates coincide with the Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays?

The library’s explanation for the closure insults my intelligence — and it should yours, too.