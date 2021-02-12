63°F
Letters

LETTER: Local officials need to improve bike lanes

Richard Augulis Las Vegas
February 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bicycle safety has been in the news lately especially after the tragic death of five bikers in December. For bikers in the Las Vegas Valley, having well-marked biking lanes is important for safety. Well-marked lanes assist the bikers in knowing where to be while telling drivers where they should not be.

Unfortunately, so many of our streets have worn or hardly noticeable bike lane markings. I suggest local leaders get aggressive with city and state highway officials and start a program of upgrading our bicycle lanes.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Vaccines and ZIP codes
Gary Good Las Vegas

My wife is older than 70 and has gone online every day since the vaccine became available. She just received an email listing pharmacies that had the vaccine. They were both in the hardest-hit ZIP codes.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: Biden student loan plan is a bad idea
Chris Baird Henderson

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden are trying to buy votes with their plan to forgive student loan debt.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Liz Cheney the future of the GOP?
Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas

It’s time for the RINOS to retire. We need leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley to lead us into the future.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Biden’s ‘diverse’ Cabinet isn’t really that diverse
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

When Joe Biden ran for the presidency, he promised a Cabinet that looked “like America.” The mainstream media continue to promote the false narrative that we now have the most diversified Cabinet ever.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: COVID and health care ‘inequities’
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The virus is not racist and does not discriminate based on race. It is disproportionately killing the older population.