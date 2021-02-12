LETTER: Local officials need to improve bike lanes

For bikers in the Las Vegas Valley, having well-marked biking lanes is important for safety. Well-marked lanes assist the bikers in knowing where to be while telling drivers where they should not be.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bicycle safety has been in the news lately especially after the tragic death of five bikers in December. For bikers in the Las Vegas Valley, having well-marked biking lanes is important for safety. Well-marked lanes assist the bikers in knowing where to be while telling drivers where they should not be.

Unfortunately, so many of our streets have worn or hardly noticeable bike lane markings. I suggest local leaders get aggressive with city and state highway officials and start a program of upgrading our bicycle lanes.