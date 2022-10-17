LETTER: Local officials studying the obvious

While I am not a Ph.D. or even a college graduate, I’m wondering who comes up with these studies and conclusions and are “cited” as so-called experts? Two examples:

Study 1: It seems that children will be more likely to be hurt or killed in or near a school zone an hour before or an hour after scheduled class times. Brilliant is a word to describe this study. Who would have predicted that children going to or coming from school during these times were at risk? Well, certainly anyone with a basic understanding of movement patterns.

Study 2: The Nevada Department of Transportation will conduct an 18-month study on traffic patterns for HOV lane use. Again, brilliant. Who would think that there’s less traffic between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.? Well, anyone who travels these times would know that. What in the name of all that’s holy can they garner from an 18-month study on traffic patterns that can’t be found in 30 to 60 days? Talk about kicking the can down the road so that people are still forced to sit in traffic while an underused lane is so close.

Where can I sign up as an overpaid consultant for one of these studies?